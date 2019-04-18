CASA Goes Blue To Bring Volunteers and Community Together

LINWOOD — Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties held its sixth annual Go Blue for CASA dress down cocktail party at Linwood Country Club.
The fun-filled evening included delicious hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a great auction filled with trips, golf, dining and entertainment experiences.
The event is held each April to help bring awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The organization’s mission to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation to protect a child’s right to be safe and treated with respect and to help them reach their fullest potential.