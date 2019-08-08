OCEAN CITY — The 19th annual Art of Surfing offered up a free family event featuring original art from surfing’s biggest names, live music and a chance to meet artists from across the country.
It all came together Aug. 1 through 3 at the historic Music Pier.
What started in a small one room art gallery filled the music pier with local artists selling their art. All of the art was surf and beach related, with a few smaller varieties in between. The goal of the event was to promote the art culture and the surf culture as well as the beautiful way they can be married together.