Members of the Charity League of Atlantic County shown are, from left, Toni Juliano, of Linwood, MaryLou Adams, of Margate, Judy Dale, of Egg Harbor Township, Linda Gemmel, of Linwood, Kim Georgetti, of Marmora, and Sue McAfee, of Egg Harbor Township.

 Charity League of Atlantic County / submitted

The Charity League of Atlantic County recently donated more than $135,000 to five area nonprofits focused on providing services to women and children in Atlantic County. The money was raised during 2019 with the sale of handcrafted items.

The community partners and recipients of the grants for 2019 are Atlantic City Day Nursery, Avanzar, Covenant House of Atlantic City, The Donny Fund, and Family Services Association.

