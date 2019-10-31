The Charity League of Atlantic County recently donated more than $135,000 to five area nonprofits focused on providing services to women and children in Atlantic County. The money was raised during 2019 with the sale of handcrafted items.
The community partners and recipients of the grants for 2019 are Atlantic City Day Nursery, Avanzar, Covenant House of Atlantic City, The Donny Fund, and Family Services Association.
