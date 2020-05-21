Chartwells Higher Education at Stockton University recently received 170 cases of Rich’s Food Products to distribute to the community. On May 13, Stockton University Dining in partnership with the American Culinary Federation / Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey, distributed 75 of the cases to the Salvation Army and Atlantic City Rescue Mission to be prepared and provided to out of work area residents. The remaining cases will be distributed later this month. Products included pizza dough, cookies, whole grain bread dough, whipped topping and biscuit dough.
Chartwells and Stockton donate food for Salvation Army, A.C. Rescue Mission
- Diane D’Amico Stockton University
