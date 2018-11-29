Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Chick-fil-A restaurants hold fundraiser to benefit service members overseas

For the fourth consecutive year, local Chick-fil-A restaurants will host a Cookies for Christmas fundraiser for Operation Yellow Ribbon.

For every 6-pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold during the fundraiser, Chick-fil-A will donate $1 to Operation Yellow Ribbon. The nonprofit will then use the funds to send care packages to local members of the military who are deployed overseas. To date, Chick-fil-A has donated more than $84,000 to the organization.

“We look forward to this fundraiser all year," said Jeff Price, franchise operator of Chick-fil-A Mantua Square. “We are proud to support our local military by donating to Operation Yellow Ribbon and invite our guests to join us in supporting such a great cause this holiday season.”

This year, the efforts will expand beyond South and Central New Jersey to include 61 restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia-area, comprised of Philadelphia, Northern Delaware and South and Central New Jersey.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, all participating Chick-fil-A Operators will present a check to the Board of Directors of Operation Yellow Ribbon. Following the check presentation, the restaurants will participate in a Giveback Day, when Chick-fil-A Team Members will pack care packages with items provided by Operation Yellow Ribbon to be sent to troops overseas.

Operation Yellow Ribbon is a nonprofit that supports the U.S. military by collecting and donating supplies to service members overseas and helping to promote, coordinate and facilitate events for local veterans returning home to the area.

The fundraiser, which has already started, will run through Saturday, Dec. 22, at participating restaurants. Hours vary by restaurant. 

Confirm participation with your local restaurant. To find a restaurant, see chick-fil-a.com/Locations.

