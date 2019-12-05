The Chief Arthur Brown Scholarship Foundation awarded 11 scholarships to local students at its 27th annual awards banquet last night.
“Learning about these kids with their stellar grades, artistic and athletic achievements, community service, and their commitment to their churches and our country, it energizes our faith in our future,” said Chris Brown, president and founder of the foundation. “We also have to acknowledge these kids are successful because of the support they receive from their parents, grandparents, and siblings.”
The foundation also presented its Citizen of the Year award to Frank Finnerty in recognition for his distinguished service for his lifetime of public service: 31 years on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol; 33 years as a science teacher in Absecon; two decades as a football coach at Holy Spirit High School; and 15 years as an elected official.
“As a lifeguard, teacher and coach, Frank mentored hundreds of young men and women, including me, helping us build our character with a foundation that emphasized faith, family and friendship,” Brown said. “More than just our ‘citizens of the year,’ to the hundreds of families he has touched, Frank serves an ‘angel for a lifetime.'"
The foundation was established in 1992 in honor of Chief Arthur Brown Jr., the former chief of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. The goal of the foundation is to provide scholarship, tuition and other assistance to deserving individuals and organizations. The scholarship recipients are selected based upon scholastic achievement and financial need. The foundation has awarded nearly $300,000 since its inception.
2019 Scholarship Recipients
• Sean M. Blair — Drexel University
• William F. Hoffman — Marietta College
• Anthony J. Feinstein — Marian University
• N’ayiana T. Tolbert — Atlantic City HS
• Kyla-Jade L. Puher — ACIT
• Jacob R. LaMonica — University of Delaware
• Emily C. Deibert — Absegami HS
• Mackenzie B. Smith — University of Pennsylvania
• Shane P. Ferry — Florida Institute of Technology
• Sanae’ D. Clapp — Seton Hall University
• Chelsea Husta — Stockton University
