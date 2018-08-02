This summer is the 26th season of Temple Beth Shalom's weekly Children’s Bingo program 7 to 8:30 pm. Thursday evenings. The free program, which runs through Aug. 16, is open to local and visiting youngsters 6 to 12 years old. The program is for all youths without regard to race or religion; all are welcome. Judging by the overwhelming number of children who come each year, the program is a huge success.
ANNUAL BAZAAR
Temple Beth Shalom invites you to donate good, clean merchandise and to shop its annual bazaar, where you will find the best buys on the island of Brigantine. The bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, rain or shine, in the air-conditioned auditorium, and please, no early birds. The bazaar features a great variety of merchandise including books, dishes, pictures, linens, toys and games, jewelry, knick-knacks and many more items. Everything is priced to sell.
For more information, contact the temple office at 609-266-0403. The temple is at 4441 W. Brigantine Ave., the corner of 45th Street and Brigantine Avenue.
TBS Adult Education Events
In an increasingly precarious world for Jews in Jewish households, Temple Beth Shalom is presenting a dynamic series on anti-Semitism. Steve Sarratore, a former professor and college administrator, will lead us as we explore this particularly relevant topic, looking at our past, present, and future. Join us for a light brunch 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, with learning to follow shortly thereafter.
The second part of the two-program series cover the following topic: “The First Jewish Superman; Why the Jews Needed the Golem and What We Need Today.”
Join us as we screen a film version of the Golem, with learning and a lively discussion to follow.
All are welcome, but please RSVP so that we can plan appropriately.