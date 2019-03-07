Choosing local business-to-business makes a difference — Business Currents

Sometimes the choices we make in business can make a real difference. Those choices can benefit us or affect us negatively well beyond the initial decision-making. Recently, as powerful winds continued to rage above our communities, John DiNofrio, one of the owners of the soon-to-open Somers Point Brewing Company, received a call that during the extremely high winds the brewery had experienced “extensive damage.”
That is not a call any building or business owner wants to get or a phrase anyone wants to hear. But it was in fact true. During the high winds a portion of the roof of the brewery along with a portion of the brew stack was damaged and needed repair. Time was not on the side of the business owner for two reasons: harsh weather was predicted for our region — and they were just days away from beginning to brew beer based on their license being granted by the state.
What happened next is an excellent example of what it means to make community-minded business-to-business decisions. It is what happens when you take the time to think midrange and long range rather than just thinking short term in business.
Many months ago, back when the plans were being drawn up for the building and contractor decisions were being made, John and the five other owners got together to decide who would do the work within the brewery. After some deliberation they decided to keep as many as possible of the contactors local and based in Somers Point. Those plans led them to choose Tony Clerico of Clerico Heating and Cooling, whose office is on Shore Road in Somers Point. Tony completed the HVAC work and the team was on their way to brewing.
Then the winds of change came and tore a portion of the roof off the building. John called Tony right after he received the call about the extensive damage. John was surprised to find Tony had arrived at the building before John could even drive from his home to the brewery.
John asked Tony if he knew a roofer and Tony immediately called Chuck Miller from AC Windows and Roofing, another Somers Point business owner, with an office on Seventh Street. Chuck and Tony inspected the roof and had a plan ready to get the brewery’s roof and brew stack repaired as soon as the high winds subsided. The work was completed within 24 hours. And the brewing was able to commence on schedule.
While the story could end there, the business lesson continues. Think about who you are bringing on to become part of your team even if the teamwork that is being performed has a beginning, middle and end.
We live in communities where our connections include interests we have, organizations we support, groups we belong to and the schools our children attend — which we ourselves may have attended — and of course, the parental bonding over sports teams within our towns. I believe John and Tony check a number of those boxes for connections and the same holds true for Tony and Chuck.
In following up with John, Tony and Chuck each shared the importance of relationships in business. All three agreed that local businesses that connect and work together form a stronger community and a stronger connected community continues to grow better business.
So many times we are faced with decisions that are based on the best deal or other factors. While all local business-to-business stories do not always end as well as this one, one thing is certain: When you add long term relationships and connections to the mix, the odds of getting the right people to get the job done increase. So the next time you need to make a decision, think long term and consider relationships because you never can tell when the winds will change.
