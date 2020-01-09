BRIGANTINE — The Christmas Cookie Walk & Santa’s Gift Shoppe was a wonderful and successful event, the Women's Club of St. Thomas said.
The group sends out many thanks to:
• the Rev. Ed Maher and the St. Thomas Parish
• the wonderful bakers
• the Women’s Club Special Events Team
• the Women’s Club cookie elves and volunteers
• Advance Scale
• Joe Campitelli and Brigantine Clean Communities
• the talented vendors of Santa’s Gift Shoppe
• Real Brigantine, The Beachcomber and The Times
• and the entire Brigantine community.
