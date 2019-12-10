ATLANTIC CITY — A Christmas feeding and clothing drive will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church, 609 Arctic Ave.
Donations of new and gently worn clothing along with travel-size hygiene products are being sought. For more information contact Jeff at 609-380-0898.
