During this time of crisis, all of Brigantine's municipal offices, civic organizations and houses of worships are closed to the public until further notice. Residents can receive moral or physical support from several sources, however, and special assistance to the elderly or those with limited mobility is also being made widely available.
Brigantine Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Feehan posted a community hotline — 888-ATLANTICARE (888-285-2684) — that residents can call to address concerns regarding coronavirus or COVID-19 symptoms and the most appropriate next steps for care if someone feels they are exhibiting symptoms.
“This hotline will be staffed by qualified individuals who can provide sound advice to members of our community,” Feehan said in a release. “The City of Brigantine has been monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 and its progression very closely. We are receiving updated information from the Atlantic County Department of Health and we are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”
The number will connect patients with a receptionist who will take their name, contact information and concerns. This information will be sent to a COVID Hotline nurse for triage, support and connection to practitioners as needed, in accordance with CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and recommendations, the release stated.
While all Brigantine city buildings remain closed to the public until further notice, residents can go to the city website — BrigantineBeach.org — and find the the latest updates and phone numbers for all departments off the “Municipal” dropdown menu. Call 911 for all emergencies. The city's nonemergency Police Department number is 609-266-7414, the Fire Department is 609-266-2814; the Office of Emergency Management is 609-266-7600, ext. 274, and the Public Works Department is 609-266-7800.
“The City is doing everything in its power to continue to provide all necessary services,” City Manager Jim Bennett said in a release. “We have made provisions with our employees to ensure that all emails and voicemails are checked regularly. Our Police, Fire/EMS and Public Works Departments will continue to be staffed fully and available to respond to your calls.
“On the City’s website are links for each department. These links will provide information on how the individual departments will operate during the closure along with their updated contact information.”
Additional information can be found by calling 211 for general information, 800-962-1253 for a coronavirus hotline, or by check NJ.gov/health or CDC.gov/coronavirus.
Sheriff's Office helps seniors, disabled vets
Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler launched an emergency-services delivery program that will help provide medicine, medical and food supplies for seniors and disabled veterans in the Atlantic County community who are home bound due to COVID-19.
Sheriff's Department officers will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program involves calling an order in to a supermarket or pharmacy and paying for the order, calling the Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications Center at 609-909-7200, and providing pickup and delivery information to the telecommunicator.
Visit Facebook.com/AtlanticCountySheriffNJ for the most current updates.
Elks Lodge
The Brigantine Elks Lodge has canceled its April 5 installation of officers, April 10 Fish Fry and April 25 Nashville Night events, and the lodge's 50th anniversary celebration has been postponed from May 3 to a date to be announced.
See Brigantine Elks.com or the lodge's Facebook page for updates.
Community Presbyterian Church
Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church has updated messages posted by the Rev. John Scotland on the church's website at BrigChurch.org. The True Spirit Coalition food pantry will continue distribution on Wednesday mornings by appointment for those in need. Call the office for more information at 609-266-7942 all day Monday, or on Tuesday mornings, to register for the program.
Community Presbyterian will livestream worship services 10 a.m. Sunday mornings through its Facebook page — Facebook.com/BrigChurch.org. The church will also posting a recording of the service on Facebook and on YouTube through BrigChurch.org.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Brigantine has suspended all public Masses in compliance with social-distancing directives. A message from St. Thomas' pastor, Father Ed Maher, appears on the church's website and Facebook pages, as well as notice of a livestream broadcast by Bishop Dennis Sullivan scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 5, through Facebook.com/DioceseOfCamden.
See StThomasBrigantine.org or Facebook.com/StThomasBrigantine for updates.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 is offering help to Brigantine veterans and citizens who cannot leave their homes. Call the auxiliary's Rita Pagalotus at 609 412-1851 or 609 266-1195 for help. For veterans who receive assistance from the Veterans Administration, see MyHealth.VA.gov or call the Veteran's Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, ext. 1.
Atlantic County Library System
The nine branches of the Atlantic County Library System are closed. Patrons who have borrowed materials may hold onto them until the libraries reopen. All materials will be auto-renewed through April 15 and beyond as necessary.
See AtlanticLibrary.org/Brigantine_Branch or for the library system's most current updates, see Facebook.com/AtlanticLibrary.
Acme Market
The Brigantine Acme Market has reserved special hours from 7 to 9 a.m. daily to allow senior citizens and other at-risk community members early access for necessities. The store has also created a plexiglas divider between the cashier and customer at the checkout, as well as at the customer-service desk. Aisles in the store have been marked one-way to ensure safe distancing. The store manager announced that Acme is halting returns at all locations because the virus can possibly survive on the surface of products for up to 72 hours.
Fun for kids
Beginning Monday, April 6, the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce has created a Bunny Trail as a fun way for children to enjoy the Easter holiday. Go to BrigantineBunnyTrail.com for details.
The Brigantine Fire Department, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce and the city, will feature an island drive-around by the Easter Bunny on top of a Brigantine fire truck on Thursday, April 9. Updates, and the Easter Bunny's route, will appear at Facebook.com/BrigantineChamber.
For more ideas on entertaining children during these trying times, visit these web pages:
WeAreTeachers.com/Best-Virtual-Field-Trips
HoustonZoo.org/Explore/Webcams
