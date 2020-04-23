If you have been seeing more trash and litter on road sides and lots, it is partially because Clean Communities cleanups are being put on hold during this health crisis.
New Jersey Clean Communities Council Executive Director Sandy Huber issued the order for this pause.
“In support of state and federal mandates to curb the spread of COVID-19, and for the safety of our residents, the NJ Clean Communities Council is asking its network of coordinators and volunteers to postpone all volunteer cleanups until further notice,” Huber said.
There is no such thing as too much caution at this time. It’s best to be consistent with the efforts to “flatten the curve” of infections by lessening group activities such as cleanups by volunteer groups.
There is also a troubling trend of people throwing used gloves, masks and other possibly contaminated materials onto parking lots etc. This puts employees at risk when picking up these items. Of course, this is the tough part of the litter problem: people who are careless and disrespectful of the health and welfare of people and wildlife.
Individuals who regularly take care of their own properties and local neighborhoods must take extreme care if they do cleanups on their own. Do not handle materials without puncture resistant gloves or without a mask. A grabber device is essential to pick things up. Certainly, your own property is your own business, but remember that if you become infected or carry the COVID-19 virus to other people, they can be affected in potentially tragic ways.
In other news, you may have noticed that community paper shredding events have been postponed. You may have used this service for recycling paper that you have already shredded at home.
Please do not put shredded paper into your recycling tote or municipal drop-off bins, as they gum up the machinery at the recycling plant much the way thin film plastic does. Similarly, since household hazardous waste drop-off days have been postponed, please do not throw these materials into the trash or dump chemicals into the environment, but safely store them until the date of the next event.
