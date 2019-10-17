CAPE MAY — How many New Jersey lighthouses can you climb in one weekend?
Join thousands who have challenged themselves in the past 20 years to visit New Jersey lighthouses, life-saving stations and museums, up and down the state, all in one weekend, during this year’s 20th annual Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20.
Visit each of 10 participating lighthouses, three participating life-saving stations and one museum over two days, and tour all over the great state of New Jersey. Visit or even climb each site, collect souvenirs along the way and you will be supporting the ongoing preservation of these historic beacons.
These majestic sentinels have played an important role in New Jersey’s history, guarding mariners and protecting our coasts for three centuries. Lighthouses serve as a reminder of human ingenuity while honoring the values of safety and heroism. Visit the lighthouses and museums on the challenge for an opportunity to learn more about state and national maritime history.
Begin the challenge at any participating site and be sure to purchase a souvenir keepsake booklet for $5 to collect custom souvenir pennies at each stop along your way.
The following lighthouses and museums are participating and open to the public during this year’s Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey:
• Absecon Lighthouse (Atlantic City)
• Barnegat Lighthouse (Barnegat Light)
• Barnegat Lighthouse Historical Museum (Barnegat Light)
• Cape May Lighthouse (Lower Township)
• East Point Light (Heislerville)
• Finn’s Point Light (Pennsville)
• Navesink/Twin Lights (Highlands)
• Sandy Hook Lighthouse (Fort Hancock)
• Sea Girt Lighthouse (Sea Girt)
• Squan Life Saving Station (Manasquan)
• Tatham Life Saving Station 35 (Stone Harbor)
• Tinicum Light (Paulsboro)
• Tucker’s Island Light at Tuckerton Seaport Museum (Tuckerton)
• U.S. Life Saving Station 30 (Ocean City)
All participating sites are open during the challenge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Three sites will offer extended hours for night climbs on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Absecon, Cape May and Tinicum. Tinicum is also open early on both days at 7 a.m. and the South Tower at Navesink opens both days at 9 a.m. (The North Tower opens at 8 a.m.)
Admissions at each site vary — many are accepting donations. Information can be found at lhchallengenj.org. The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is also on Facebook at Facebook.com/Lighthouse-Challenge-of-NJ. Check back on the website for important updates.
For accommodations and restaurant suggestions, a map of suggested routes, descriptions of each participating site and more information about the challenge, see lhchallengenj.org.
