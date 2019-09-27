Coast Tile will hold a Contractor’s Night on September 26th from 5 to 8 PM. The night will consist of seminars including “How To’s” for shower systems and installation of floor heating systems. Complimentary food and door prizes will also be part of the night’s event. Coast Tile & Marble Supply is located at 3168 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township. For More information call (609)646-9346 or visit www.coasttile.net

