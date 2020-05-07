CORVALLIS, Oregon — The names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for the winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,910 students earned a 4.0 GPA. Another 5,529 earned a 3.5 GPA or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students on the Honor Roll include:

Somers Point

3.5 or better: Stephen Riles, senior, Natural Resources.

Wildwood

3.5 or better: Laura C. Six, senior, Women, Gender, and Sexuality.

