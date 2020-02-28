Molly O'Shea, of Somers Point, has been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Viriginia.
Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison has named the following students to the fall 2019 honors list: Natalie Caprio, of Brigantine; Carolyn Reade, of Marmora; Margaret Hoover, of Somers Point; Brandyn Pokrass, of Ocean City; MacKenzie Oliver, of Cape May Court House; Taylor Plitnick, of Cape May Court House; MacGyver Hay, of Mays Landing; Eshani Choksi, of Galloway Township; Brandon Ferriero, of Galloway Township; Brianna Lowery, of Galloway Township; and Haleigh Flukey, of Absecon.
Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison has named the following students to the fall 2019 dean's list: Alexandria De La Cruz, of Mays Landing; Mia Capozzoli, of Rio Grande; Matthew Compton, of Egg Harbor Township; and Robert Mayer, of Galloway Township.
Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck has named the following students to the fall 2019 honors list: Denzel Thomas, of Galloway Township; Hannah Farrow, of Cape May Court House; and Jana White, of Mays Landing.
Tatiana Brown, of Galloway Township has been named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck.
Zachary Savage, of Galloway Township, has been inducted into the Phi Zeta Kappa honor society at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck for the fall 2019 semester.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has named the following students to the fall 2019 dean's list: Kyle Vincent Saul, of Petersburg; Shelby Ann Kott, of Brigantine; and Camille F Howarth, of Egg Harbor Township.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has named the following students to the fall 2019 president's list: Jessica Colleen Irvin, of Absecon, and Courtney Paige Reed, of Galloway Township
Henry Adair of Ocean City was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, has named the following students to the fall 2019 dean's list: Eric Strobel, of Galloway Township, and Liam Bradley, of Margate.
Tiffany Bell, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Anthony Campbell, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.
Dale Shober, of Ventnor, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, has named the following students to the fall 2019 president's list: Benedicta Kwarteng, of Egg Harbor Township, and Sarah Bicknell, of Egg Harbor Township.
Andrew Marcucci, of Pomona, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.