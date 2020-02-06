Elana Tiger, of Absecon, was named to the fall 2019 president's list at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.
Ben Cacioppo, of Somers Point, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Emerson Fischer, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticutt.
Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, has named to the fall 2019 dean's list: Sara Vandyke, of Northfield; Erin Vetter, of Northfield; Nicholas Berenotto, of Northfield; and William Rodgers, of Linwood.
Matthew Clarke, of Mays Landing, earned a master of science degree in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Chloe Selover, of Woodbine, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has named to the fall 2019 dean's list: Eileen McNulty, of Cape May Court House; Shannon M. Gill, of Cape May Court House; Cali Wingate, of Ventnor; and Matthew Chiari, of Mays Landing.
Augostina Mallous, of Cape May Court House was named to fall 2019 dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
The University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware, has named to the fall 2019 dean's list: Ty Coffey, of Linwood; Alexa McGhee, of Northfield; Jason Reedie, of Linwood; Samantha Schmidt, of Linwood; Grace Venneman, of Linwood; Aaron Lam, of Northfield; Natalie Weeks, of Linwood; and Tyler Werman of Linwood.
Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, has named to the fall 2019 dean's list: Paul Anthony Orecchia, of Linwood; and Megan Christine Sutter, of Ocean City.
Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, has named to the fall 2019 president's list: Marlisa Dyan Bongiovanni, of Somers Point; Patrick H. Cusack, of Marmora; and Tanner Michael James, of Ocean City.
Jack O'Connell, of Linwood, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
Nicholas Artymowicz, of Ocean View, was named to the fall 2019 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, has named to the fall 2019 dean's list: Julia Dipietro, from Ocean City; Amanda O'Donnell, from Somers Point; Erica Stratten, of Ocean View; Courtney Olson, of Galloway Township
Billy Wheatley, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.
Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, has named to the fall 2019 president's list: Megan Bozzi, of Linwood; and Rachel Migone, of Margate.
Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, has named to the fall 2019 president's list: Alyssa Clauhs, of Linwood; Jake Newell, of Ventnor; and Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City.
Erika Malouf, of Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at East Stroudsburg University in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has named to the fall 2019 president's list: Madison Kahn, of Ocean City; Dayna Pfau, of Ocean City; Monica Powers, of Cape May Court House.
Immaculata University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, has named to the fall 2019 dean's list Keani Hindle, of Ocean View, Justin Klemick, of Ocean View, and William Helm, of Wildwood.
