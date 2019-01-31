College achievements

Elizabeth Peteraf, of Linwood, was recently named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Courtney Heist, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the dean's honors list for the fall 2018 semester at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Carlos Barnes, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the dean's honor list for the fall 2018 semester at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Jesse Berkstresser, of Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Jack Ujvary, of Galloway township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list with high honors at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland.