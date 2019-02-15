College achievements

Travis McElroy, of Ventnor, graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree Dec. 14 from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
Meredith Hardiman, of Brigantine, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. Hardiman is in the metals and jewelry design program.
Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, has announced the names of area students who were named to the fall 2018 dean's list:
• Nicholas Berenotto, of Northfield;
• Abigail Koch, of Brigantine;
• Regina Lamcken, of Brigantine;
• Taylor Mason, of Ocean View;
• Marisa Peragine, of Ocean View;
• Kristi Rohrer, of Ocean View;
• Jason Schiavone, of Corbin City;
• Lanie Baldino, of Galloway Township;
• Charles Castaldo, of Ventnor;
• Kailey Golden, of Egg Harbor Township;
• Rebecca Love, of Egg Harbor Township;
• Nikolaus Matus, of Egg Harbor Township;
• Hunter Boney, of Mays Landing;
• Brittany Chiari, of Mays Landing;
• Emily Eisele, of Egg Harbor City; and
• Madison Maxwell, of Egg Harbor City.
Anson Hadley, of the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township, has been named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
Victoria Szrom, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.
Michael Henry Kennedy, of Linwood, was named to the 2018 dean's list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
Michael Louis Mucciarone, of Linwood, was named to the 2018 dean's list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
Steven Anthony Gaskill, of Mays Landing, was named to the 2018 dean's list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
Zachary Altieri, of Petersburg, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.