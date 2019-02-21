College achievements

Olivia Briggs, of Ocean View, studied in Spain during the fall 2018 semester. Briggs is a mathematics major at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Kasey Maguire, of Brigantine and a graduate of Holy Spirit High School, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Callie Ware, of Mays Landing, was named to fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
Danielle Perez, of Absecon, was named to fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
Gordon Prince, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Widener University Delaware Law School in Wilmington, Delaware.
Shelby Scheffler, of Northfield, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at Widener University Delaware Law School in Wilmington, Delaware.
Erick Hugo, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the School of Nursing at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Worcester, Massachusetts.