Judith Tunney, of Galloway Township, Alexsia Light, of Absecon, and Jeffrey Toth, from Northfield, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rebecca Roesch, from Galloway Township, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
Nicholas Nutile, from Linwood, was named to fall 2019 dean's list at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania.
D'Anna Sydow and Cayla Sydow, both from Mays Landing, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.
Aaron Church and Rebecca Church, both from Cape May Court House, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Tyler Barrett, from Mays Landing, was named to the 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference fall academic honor roll after competing for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves cross country team during the fall 2019 season. Alvernia is in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Sabrina Casares, from Galloway Township, received a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Iowa in December.
Bryce Edmunds, from Linwood, received a bachelor's degree in management in December from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Matthew Hoke, from Brigantine, received a bachelor's degree in history in December from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
Michael Graziano, from Brigantine, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
Jacqueline Ker, from Seaville, received a bachelor's degree in health sciences in December from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Joshua Childs, from Ocean View, and Samantha Smoger, of Ventnor, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.
Lauren McCartney, from Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2019 dean's honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.
Amanda Fleisher, and Jena Lasewicz, both from Egg Harbor Township, and Cassidy Calimer, from Egg Harbor City, were named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.
Kasey Clifford, from Egg Harbor Township, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
Sarah Alley, from Egg Harbor Township, earned part time honors for the fall 2019 semester at State University of New York Canton.
Elizabeth Whitehurst, from Egg Harbor City, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at York College of Pennsylvania in York, Pennsylvania.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.