College News

Danielle Perez, of Absecon, recently participated in the University of Findlay's 2019 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Perez presented "Measurement of Triclosan Levels in the Blanchard River" and presented "Seville Scholars Program." The University of Findlay is in Findlay, Ohio.
Sean McLaughlin, of Egg Harbor Township, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Caitlyn Kraemer, of Galloway Township, was one of more than 70 students who performed in "Masters Choreographers" at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Kraemer was one of the dancers who took part in "Master Choreographers."
Cooper Fiadino, of Egg Harbor Township, is one of several Flying Dutchmen student-athletes to receive a recent award. Fiadino was named to the National Football Foundation's 2019 Hampshire Honor Society, which is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. The offensive lineman currently boasts a 3.83 GPA as an early childhood education major at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.
Gabriella Lajara, of Brigantine, is the recipient of the The David R. Fendrick Scholarship at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Scholarship students were recognized along with the donors whose gifts made the scholarships possible at the university's annual Scholarship Luncheon on April 4.