Atlantic Cape Community College held its 52nd annual Scholarship Recognition Ceremony. The event included scholarship recipient and donor presentations, a donor reception and light refreshments. This event provided scholarship recipients the opportunity to meet with their respective donors. This year, 245 scholarships were awarded, totaling over $300,000. This is only a portion of the student scholarships distributed throughout the year:
Courtney Fuentes, of Absecon — Hollander Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Nancy Eyring Clarkson Memorial Scholorship, SouthShore Foundation Scholarship
Deanna Odom, of Absecon — Atlantic Cape Community College Scholarship, Joyce Dana Memorial Scholarship
Gorge Alvarado Sandoval, of Absecon — Johnnie M. Ekpo Scholarship
Joanna Noto, of Absecon — Catherine F. McGowan Memorial Scholarship, Cape May County Golf Tournament Scholarship
Melanie Flores, of Absecon — Cape May County Golf Tournament Scholarship
Oswaldo Alvarado, of Absecon — Caesars Entertainment Scholarship, Baucus & Co. Scholarship
Alexandra Bramble, of Galloway Township — Ocean First Bank Scholarship
Carmelo Polisano, of Galloway Township — Shelby Leigh Griffith Scholarship
Carnita Carr, of Galloway Township — Baucus & Co. Scholarship, Ocean First Bank Scholarship
Francesca Cannuscio, of Galloway Township — SouthShore Foundation Scholarship
Gianna Malgieri, of Galloway Township — Powell Family Foundation Scholarship
Giovanni Spagnoli, of Galloway Township — V. Lawrence Brice Memorial Scholarship
Jacklyn Polisano, of Galloway Township — Baucus & Co. Scholarship
Jaric Abadinas, of Galloway Township — Ocean First Bank Scholarship
Karen Moylen, of Galloway Township — Dr. Barbara and Mr. Peter Gaba Scholarship
Kristen Townsend, of Galloway Township — Ocean First Bank Scholarship
Larwuo Kokulo, of Galloway Township — Baucus & Co. Scholarship
Parsh Gosalia, of Galloway Township — Terrence Hutchison Memorial Scholarship
Patricia Vandergrift, of Galloway Township — Morey's Piers Lighthouse Festival Scholarship
Sandra Chavez-Victoria, of Galloway Township — Tanya Smith Memorial Child Care Scholarship
Shakeena Figueroa, of Galloway Township — Baucus & Co. Scholarship
Simran Sharma, of Galloway Township — Hollander Memorial Foundation Scholarship, Mayor Don Guardian's "A New Beginning" Scholarship, SouthShore Foundation Scholarship, Ocean First Bank Scholarship
Valarie Nardone, of Galloway Township — Baucus & Co. Scholarship
Brian Ross, of Cologne — Morey's Piers Lighthouse Festival Scholarship
Antonio Quinones, of Brigantine — Atlantic City & County Board of Realtors Scholarship
Gabrielle Santa Maria, of Brigantine — Powell Family Foundation Scholarship
Isabella McLaughlin, of Brigantine — Caesars Entertainment Scholarship, V. Lawrence Brice Memorial Scholarship
Judy Monacello, of Brigantine — Alyce Eshbach Foundation Scholarship
Kirsten Leaming, of Brigantine — Costa Memorial Scholarship
Mary Duncan, of Brigantine — Powell Family Foundation Scholarship
JoAnna Smith, of Port Republic, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Matthew Torrence, of the Marmora section of Upper Township, has been placed on the dean's honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2019 semester at Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Elizabeth Whitehurst, of Egg Harbor City, a senior middle level/special education major, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at York College of Pennsylvania in York.
Harry McCardell, of Mays Landing, was named to the dean's list for the 2019 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. McCardell is in the game design and development program.
Roberta Harbison, of Egg Harbor Township, graduated from Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio, with a bachelor of arts in business. Harbison is a member of the Pinnacle Honor Society.
Linwood resident Grace Molineaux, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Molineaux is majoring in dietetics.
Mays Landing resident Maggie Madamba has been named to the president's list for the spring 2019 semester at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Madamba is majoring in comm sciences and disorders.
More than 1,400 students were named to the dean's list at York College of Pennsylvania in York. Among them were the following:
Morgan Brady, of Galloway Township,a senior middle level education major, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at York College of Pennsylvania in York.
Kathleen Van Houten, of Galloway Township, a senior marketing major, has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at York College of Pennsylvania in York.