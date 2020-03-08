Hopefully you caught part 1 of Color 101. This time we’re talking permanent color and double process.
Permanent Color
Permanent color is intended to permanently alter the natural color of the hair strand. That said, permanent color can fade over time. Permanent color will require weekly or monthly maintenance as it grows and fades. How long the color stays rich and shiny truly depends on your hair and your hair habits. Proper maintenance and is dependent on a huge variety of factors. Professional products, like color-safe shampoo will help lengthen the life of the color. Hair growth rate is another factor. You’ll need to get those roots done as your natural color hair grows in. Permanent color is the way to go if you want to make a lasting change to your natural hair color or cover gray hair for a more youthful look.
Those glazes we mentioned in part 1 can help you maintain permanent color by refreshing faded color in between root touch ups. If you are staying within a few shades of your natural color maintenance will be less intense. The farther you stray from your natural color the more maintenance your color will need. If you are going more than a few shades lighter all over you’ll need something referred to as a double process.
Double process is literally just that. When taking hair permanently lighter a.k.a. blonde, the hair must often be lightened all over first with a bleaching process. The second part of the “double process” is when your lightened hair gets colored “permanently. The professional may use permanent color to then lighten the hair even further or if the hair lifts up to a desirable color, it may just need a little toning or glazing. Proper maintenance becomes even more important with a double process. Hair becomes more fragile when lightened and needs gentle treatment. Regardless, it is a popular trend in hair color right now as well as in the past.
Please check back for the next Color 101, part 3, on highlights, low lights and everything in between!
Thank you for all your recent questions and requests! We love to hear from you! Do you have beauty question or topic you would like covered here? Please forward your question or topic to The Hair Studio of Ocean City, 3335 West Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. You can also submit correspondence on the Studio facebook page: The Hair Studio Ocean City NJ or Instagram: @thehairstudiooceancity.
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.
