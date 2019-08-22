EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township has announced five local leaders will join its Advisory Board to serve in the fight against hunger in South Jersey: Bernie Dillon, vice president of entertainment with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino; Debra A. Fox, vice president of strategic planning and partner integration with AtlantiCare Health System; Alex Marino, director of operations at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus; Robert Stern, chief legal Counsel for Sodexo International, Emeritus; and Ben Zeltner of Levine Staller Sklar Chan & Brown PA.
The Egg Harbor Township Advisory Board plays a critical role in the organization’s decision-making, goal-setting, fundraising and overall leadership.
Dillion recently returned home to Atlantic City and almost immediately signed on to serve on the Advisory Board. Dillion has held several positions in the international entertainment industry, working with music industry greats such as Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Robin Williams and Jerry Seinfeld. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey is excited to welcome the Hard Rock to Atlantic City and Dillion to the Advisory Board.
Fox brings her dedication and passion for community service, along with many years of work with South Jersey nonprofits. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey and AtlantiCare have spent years creating programs to address hunger as a health issue, and Fox’s service on the Advisory Board will ensure that these partnerships continue to serve neighbors in need.
Marino is motivated to fight food insecurity in South Jersey. Marino has served the community on several different boards, such as the CRDA, United Way and the Greater Atlantic City Jaycees.
Stern joins the Advisory Board with decades of service to neighbors in need. He served as the president and as board director for the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, as well as board chair for Manna Food Center in Washington, D.C. Stern brings with him a highly strategic approach to the fight against hunger.
Zeltner takes pride in his involvement as past president of Beron Jewish Older Adult Services of Atlantic & Cape May Counties and more recent work as chairman of the board of the AtlantiCare Foundation, raising funds for hospital programs, community gardens and healthy eating and lifestyles education for the community. As current vice president/secretary of the Atlantic City Community Fund, Zeltner guides the fund’s mission to foster private giving, strengthen service providers and improve the overall living conditions of Atlantic City. Zeltner was honored as the 2016 Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals New Jersey Southern Chapter.
“We’re grateful to our newest Egg Harbor Township Advisory Board members for their continued service to the community,” said Carlos Rodriguez, president & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “I’m confident that each of these leaders will bring their years of expertise and commitment to the fight against hunger to the table to help drive the organization forward as we strive to do more for our neighbors in need.”
Between its two locations in Hillside and Egg Harbor Township, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey works with more than 1,000 community partners to support enough food for more than 47 million meals annually. The Egg Harbor Township warehouse, specifically, accounts for more than 9 million meals each year to feed people in need in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties, working with over 300 community partners, including mobile pantries, Kids Cafes, community distributions, and more.