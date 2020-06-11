Twenty-five nonprofits located throughout South Jersey have been awarded $222,000 in funding as part of the Community Foundation of South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund. To date, $322,000 has been awarded from the Fund for organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem Counties.
The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund is the only such effort focused solely on the eight-county South New Jersey region. It was established to deploy flexible grant dollars to nonprofits helping South Jersey neighbors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The stories of these organizations adapting to meet the needs of their neighbors and communities under stressful conditions with limited resources are both inspiring and sobering,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “Our hope is that this funding provides much-needed relief in their continued efforts to serve vulnerable individuals impacted by the health, social, and economic consequences of the pandemic.” Fraizer continued, “There is much work still to do. Our team is evaluating the next round of grants and while we have commitments and pledges totaling $1 million, grant requests now exceed $6 million.”
The fund is providing grants in multiple areas based on three categories.
● Phase one: Triage – Support for organization meeting the immediate basic needs of our South Jersey neighbors.
● Phase two: Treatment – Support for organizations modifying their service delivery methods so South Jersey residents don’t lose access to critical health, human and social services.
● Phase three: Recovery – support for organizations that had to shut down operations, let go of staff, or lost income due to postponed & canceled events because of COVID-19.
“This round of grants continues our commitment to partner with nonprofit partners making a difference on the front-lines,” said Wanda Hardy, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. “The generous outpouring of support received from donors, large and small, is a heartwarming sign of hope. Our South Jersey community cares.”
For more details on making donations, funding priorities, and how to apply, please visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.
GRANT AWARD DESCRIPTIONS
Allies in Caring – Hammonton
Allies in Caring is providing critical culturally affirmative & linguistically appropriate behavioral & mental health services virtually to South Jersey families & youth.
Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties – Vineland
Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is adapting to match & train mentors virtually, so they can provide mentoring activities remotely.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic & Cape May Counties – Northfield
Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties is adapting to match & train mentors virtually, so they can provide mentoring activities remotely.
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City– Atlantic City
Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City is expanding virtual academic enrichment, tutoring, mentoring, job training, and social recreation activities, as well as delivering education supplies and food.
Inspira Health Foundation – Vineland
Inspira Health is providing emergency financial support to employees facing unexpected expenses as a result of COVID-19 exposure, subsidizing elder care and child care for employees who are needed in the hospitals and providing additional compensation for health workers in high demand who have made themselves available to address the surge of patients.
Jersey Cape Diagnostic – Cape May Court House
Jersey Cape Diagnostic is expanding its distance-learning curriculum and virtual job training offerings to clients throughout Cape May County.
Praise Tabernacle – Egg Harbor Township
Praise Tabernacle (a partner of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey), is purchasing additional food and clothing for underserved families and homeless neighbors throughout Atlantic & Cape May counties.
Puerto Rican Action Committee of Southern NJ – Vineland
Puerto Rican Action Committee is providing case management, information, referrals, and assistance to South Jersey neighbors applying for unemployment insurance benefits, SNAP, government-subsidized health insurance, and to purchase personal protective equipment for staff when in-person support is unavoidable.
Vineland Soup Kitchen – Vineland
Vineland Soup Kitchen (a partner of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey), is providing food, personal care items, and personal protection items to low-income, food-insecure and homeless neighbors throughout Cumberland County.
Volunteers in Medicine – Egg Harbor Township
Volunteers in Medicine is transitioning to a telehealth model to provide primary care, specialist & prescription assistance. The organization is also purchasing durable goods to facilitate the management of chronic diseases and gift cards to offset the costs of prescriptions and food.
