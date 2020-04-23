From the very first printed issue of The Current and The Gazette, the focus has always been local community news first. Much of that local news came from tips, suggestions and information provided by our community readership. As we undertake building of the e-newsletters to complement our plan for bi-weekly printing and delivery of the physical paper, we are hoping you will continue to be a catalyst for the local news in our communities.
If you have a story or an announcement, or see something special or locally newsworthy, please let us know about it. If it is happening or related to Atlantic County communities, send the information to eCurrents@pressofac.com If it is happening or related to Cape May County communities, send the information to eGazettes@pressofac.com.
We are hopeful that we will resume the every-week printing of the weekly paper. If you know of someone who usually reads the printed paper but does not subscribe to the weekly e-newsletter, please share this information and opportunity to connect with us online with them. They can e-mail their name, address and request to opt in to the e-newsletter to the same e-mail address as above.
Thank you again for your readership and support. Stay safe, stay healthy, and let’s stay connected.
