The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Community outreach a big part of Atlantic City Arena Football League team's game plan

As the anticipation and excitement builds around the new, yet to be named, Atlantic City Arena Football League team’s inaugural season, the Current caught up with team President George Manias to discuss plans for community engagement and team outreach. Here are portions of what could be dubbed the team’s "Community Outreach Game Plan."

Atlantic City AFL will host a grass roots Junior Football Academy program. The team plans to work with local youth football groups to allow youth players to learn from the pros. The players and coaches will work with area youth groups to teach and develop young football players on how to play football as well as how to be quality citizens of their community. As the program develops, plans call for for the youth players and their coaches to be recognized at the Atlantic City AFL games.

The team will also support a Junior Dance Team Program. The team’s dance team choreographer and dancers will work with area organizations and individual dancers to teach and develop young dancers on performances and also how to be quality citizens of their community. Just as with the youth football players, the dancers will be recognized at the games and possibly have the opportunity to perform on the field at halftime.

Education will be another community focus for the team. The plan involves connecting with schools to develop a program encouraging young people to read. The students will encouraged by receiving tickets to games and recognition at the games for reading a certain amount of books. In addition, they plan to emphasize the importance of reading by sending players, the dance team and mascot to area schools to read to the students.

Fundraising programs allowing local nonprofits and organizations to raise money will be available and open to all community groups. This allows the groups to earn much-needed resources while also providing a reasonably priced family-friendly outing for those that support the groups.

For area businesses, corporate packages as well as sponsorship opportunities that include quantities of tickets will be available. These tickets can be used by the business, given out to customers or donated to local charities for individual or families associated with the charities. The Atlantic City Arena league team will donate tickets to area nonprofits, charities and causes to attend and enjoy games

The “Community Outreach Game Plan” also calls for working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and local churches as well as player visits to area hospitals. 

Those interested in learning more about the Atlantic City Arena league team’s outreach are encouraged to contact George Manias, president of Trifecta Sports & Entertainment, at gmanias@trifectase.com.

