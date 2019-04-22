Concert will raise funds to aid MeetAC team member with cancer

ATLANTIC CITY — Family, friends and associates of Gary Musich have announced Fishing for a Cure, which is a concert to raise funds on Musich's behalf.
The show will be 4 to 8 p.m. May 11 at the Steel Pier.
Musich is a long-time member of the MeetAC team with deep roots in the convention and meeting industries.
He was recently diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing aggressive treatment.
The concert is part of the ongoing effort to solicit donations to help the Musich family with their high medical expenses.
Tickets will be $50 with all profits going directly to Musich.
Headlining the event will be the Legacy Band.
In addition to the Fishing for a Cure fundraiser, a GoFundMe page has been established at gofundme.com/help-gary-musich-beat-cancer.