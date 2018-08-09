Conscious Cooks, Kayla Randazzo and Michele Yvonne Carty, whipped up delicious recipes at the Demo Tent, using vegetables and fruits from local farmers at the Farmers Market. The chefs arrived early and purchased bright orange and red cherry tomatoes, shallots, basil and zucchini from Monteleone Farms and blackberries and blueberries from Woodland Produce.
They used a spiralizer to make the zucchini into ribbons that looked like noodles, “zoodles,” and sautéed them in oil with shallots, garlic, cherry tomatoes, Himalayan sea salt, and fresh sea salt mozzarella from Tony Baloney’s.
They also made avocado chocolate mousse adding the blueberries and blackberries to compliment the mousse. Both dishes were a hit as proclaimed by the large crowd attending. Look on line for their Healthy Cooking Classes at consciouscooksnj.com. They also provide private chef services, catering, and party cooking classes.
There were pirates everywhere, wearing eye patches they had colored, head gear, and some were walking the plank, stealing treasure from a treasure chest afterward. The children loved it and the adults really got into the pirate fun as well.
The Chamber of Commerce featured Rosie Handle and her LuLa Shore designs. When Rosie was 10 years old she went to her parents with a business plan to sell clothes to pay for her cheerleading. She sells men’s and women’s fashions. The men’s golf shirts are a hit. The colorful, flowing fall dresses, work attire and leggings for ladies drew many compliments.
Brigantine Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6964 were our Spotlight on Community. They distributed poppies, flags and goodies for children. Alex DiGiacomo, Norm Wiener and Mario Perrucci said they are “glad to help veterans and the community, and we appreciate all of the Brigantine support. We are looking for a few good men and women veterans who would like to join and carry on the tradition for helping our vets.”
Photographer Tom Marino displayed his abstracts, nature scenes, and contemplative pieces at the Art in the Park Tent.
Tommy D has quite a background, having played at Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, the Frank Sinatra Birthday Bash, and has been in "Rocky" movies. He will be in the "Creed II" movie coming out in December. Of course, we love him here at the Farmers Market where he sang like the old crooners —Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and Billy Joel. Visit his website at tommydmusic.com.
At the Trivia Contest Tent there were 59 entries with four people who had all 10 questions correct. The winner of the $25 Visa Gift Card was Curt Morgan. Congrats Curt! Stop by next week as it may be easier than it was this week.
Exciting things to come:
Peach Pie/Cobbler Contest, Aug. 11 (crust must be home made): Bring pies to the Demo Tent from 8:30-9:15 a.m.
Green Fest in the Park on Aug. 18: There will be 15 additional companies and organizations such as Clean Communities, the U.S. Coast Guard, ACUA, SJ Gas, Surfrider Foundation and Municipal Alliance, to name a few. Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners will diagnose your diseased plant or plant part if you bring it with you. Compost bins will be available for sale.
The Trash N Show is a fun way to change trash into fashion, making an article of clothing to model and to compete for prizes. There will be a category for adults and children with a first and second place prize for adults ($100/$50) and for children ($50/$25).
Hand Up Outreach Relief is collecting items for students in need. You may drop off school supplies (in a paper bag) such as backpacks, folders, glue sticks, magic markers, rulers, pencils/cases, crayons and scissors at the Information Tent Aug. 11, 18 and 25.
If you have lost something at the Farmers Market, there is a lost and found at the information tent.
Aug. 11 is National Farmers Market Week. If you do not know the market or have not been there for a while, walk the entire market to learn of all of the amazing offerings there. You will find something special for everyone —healthy vegetables, fruit and meat from local farms, clams, tuna, plump scallops, honey and desserts that will make you drool. In addition, you will find coffee, breakfast, lunch, food to take home for dinner and gorgeous things for your home.
Look for the Spotlight on Community, Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts and the Spotlight on Business — Soleil-Sotheby Realtors.
Singer songwriter, Don the Medicine Man, will perform original songs for you.
Pamela Carchidi will have her amazing display of water colors at Art In The Park. Her paintings are inspired by the people in her life and her love of the Jersey Shore.
Glass jars are needed for a children’s craft, medium sized, labels removed and no larger than 24 ounces.
Remain in touch with the Farmers Market at facebook.com/brigantinefarmersmarket.