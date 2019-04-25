Cortelessa gets 3 hits to help Neumann defeat Dover Carin — Sports Scrapbook

Marty Cortelessa (Mainland) garnered 3 hits with a run scored and 3 RBIs to pace Neumann to a 13-5 win over Dover Cairn.
Turning back the pages to ...
1983: Phyllis Koch earned the starting pitcher role for the Brigantine Beachcomber All-Star team. Kathy Crilley was the top all-star vote getter followed by Dawn Crilley. Bo Seib and son Rich were named as the Beachcomber All-Star coaches.
2006: The Brigantine City Beach Patrol defeated Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport to win the Bill Kuhn Brigantine Bay Races. Perennial champion Sven Peltonen won the paddleboat competition for the 12th time. Rob Canavan and Vince Serra won critical points placing second in the doubles. James Carcilli took third place in the singles. Mike Brooks clinched the win by placing third in the swim. The 104 points gave the home team a six-point win over defending champion Atlantic City ending the three year streak.
2012: Atlantic City High School pitcher Brett Kennedy (Brigantine) received a partial baseball scholarship to Fordham University. Brett went through the various levels of the Brigantine Baseball League before starring on the mound for the Atlantic City Vikings. Brett had an impressive 2.13 ERA this past spring. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior had a fast ball that reached 88 mph.
2013: We were saddened by the death of long- time friend and former Mainland Regional High School Athletic Director George Evinski at age 80. George spent almost 47 years serving the Mainland school as a coach, teacher, and administrator. He retired in 2011. He was inducted into the Mainland Hall of Fame in 2013. To the many coaches, players and fans of the school, George Evinski was the heart and soul of the athletic program and was often referred to as “Mr. Mainland.” George loved the school, the kids, and going to work every day.
2014: Jake Fabel, Harrison Gargel, Steve Brown, Jack Marczyk, Pat Shober, Austin Theuret, Brett Hanson, Chris Walls and coxswain Ave McFadden propelled the area’s top boys varsity eight to another victory at the Mercy Lake Sprints.
2018: Julia Kline (Atlantic City High School) was selected as the Middle Atlantic Conference “Golfer of the Week.” The sophomore from Brigantine led Stevenson University to a second-place finish in the Bridgewater Fall Invitational by shooting a 77 and 78.
2011: Atlantic City beat Absegami 33-25. The A.C. Vikings again did what they had been doing all year, stunning the opposition with long touchdown passes. Quarterback Jarryn McBride connected with his favorite target, Dayshawn Reynolds, on a 44-yard touchdown run to beat Absegami in a classic shootout of two ranked and evenly matched teams.
2014: “Summer Time” — Summer Crilley became the 12th member of the Holy Spirit’s girls basketball 1,000 Point Club. She joined locals Kim Mogan 1989 and Jen Daniels 2001 in the Elite Spartan Club. (Summer is one of the outstanding players on Rowan’s women’s team)