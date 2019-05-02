Countdown to the ART WALK

BRIGANTINE — Twenty-two days and counting till the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce fourth annual Brigantine Art Walk takes place. We have 43 artists this session, with 15 being new artists joining us this year. All the artists will be present for visitors to talk to.
What started out four years ago as a small community art event with local Brigantine artist has now become an annual Brigantine event attracting artists from all over South Jersey and beyond.
Brigantine Art Walk celebrates the work of local artists and includes paintings, sculpture, photographs, prints, ceramics, glass works and authors. The array of artists who join us illustrates cultural vibrancy and provides an impressive creative pool that continues to create new and exciting works. The 2019 summer art events in Brigantine will be sure to please visitors and locals.
Brigantine Beach is a beautiful Jersey Shore destination attracting visitors from all over throughout the summer. The island offers many activities and a selection of eateries to please everyone’s taste. The Art Walk gives locals and visitors yet another reason to love our island paradise.
The Brigantine Art Walk will hold three of the events 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25 and Aug. 10 and 31 at the City ballfield on Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets. The fourth event, the Brigantine Art Walk Pirates Art Festival, will be 3 to 8 p.m. July 13 at the sea wall across from Pirates Den. In the unlikely event of rain, the events will be held the following day, Sunday, July 14.
The Brigantine Art Walk Pirates Art Festival will once again have music provided by Paul Gliatto and Adam Holcombe throughout the evening and of course the beautiful art to see by our local artists. This is always a wonderful time up at the seawall.
We welcome new artists to join us in our quest to bring art into the lives of everyone. The Art Walk is open to visual artists, fine craft artisans and musicians. Applications are available by email at brigantineartwalk@comcast.net or messaging us on our Facebook page “Brigantine Art Walk”.
Our awesome sponsors are Pirates Den, The Cove, The Cellar 32, Island Items, WOLF Fitness Brigantine, Connie Pyatt Photography, Dream Trader Jewelry, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC, Beach Angel Photography, International Glass Works LLC, annEclectics, Andrea Ball, Murray & Becker LLC, the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, Crackleberry Designs and Art in Motion of Southern Jersey.
The Brigantine Art Walk is a community of artists dedicated to supporting the arts in our community by providing local artists exposure to the residents and visitors to Brigantine.