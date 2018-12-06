Countdown to the Holiday Gift Boutique

BRIGANTINE — On Dec. 9, Brigantine Art Walk will present its Holiday Gift Boutique at The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd.
Door prizes will include a gift certificate for a free one-hour photo session by Brigantine photographer Connie Pyatt valued at over $200. A pendant valued at $115 by artisan Dream Trader Jewelry is also among the prizes. Anthony Niglio cuts all his own stones and creates unique pieces. There are other door prizes also by other artists, yet to be determined.
Eighteen artists have been busy painting, photographing and creating unique gifts.
Stop in, grab a drink, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, shop and have a chance to win a wonderful gift at the Holiday Gift Boutique on Sunday, Dec. 9, at The Cove Restaurant.
Jewelry artisans at the event will include Niglio (Dream Trader Jewelry), Heather Anton (Heather’s Feathers), Janet Bodoff, Suzanne Battaglia (Sea Signs Handmade Jewelry), Heidi Leledakis (Aphrodite’s Treasure) and Brigantine artisan Ginny Hauck).
Brigantine artists Ali Brennan, Heather Sines (Painted Trove), Dana Patson (Crackleberry Designs), Tania Pomales (Tania Pomales Art/Calvaria Gallery) and Annette Valentine will be in attendance.
Brigantine photographers Pyatt (Connie Pyatt Photography), Donna Swiatek (Beach Angel Photography, Jane Ann Hart (jahART) and Kelly Lentz (Photography by Kelly) will have those Brigantine captures for the person wanting to always have a piece of the city wherever they reside.
Lastly, fun and awesome artists with their unique spin on art are Brigantine painter and digital artist, Karl Pyatt; Brigantine Island Items owner and artist Leah Smith; and metal sculptor Annie Machotka.
The event kicks off at 1 and ends at 6 p.m. Canned goods for the Food Bank in Brigantine will be collected. There will be no fee to attend or enter for the door prizes, but if you make a purchase you get an extra entry for a better chance to win.
Brigantine Art Walk is a celebration of art. The purpose of the Art Walk is to showcase the talented local artists and their work. The Jersey Shore has a diverse palette of talent up and down the coast. We want to bring these talented artists to Brigantine.
Like the group on its Facebook page at Brigantine Art Walk, follow it on Instagram at Brigantine Art Walk and Twitter at BBArtWalk. #BrigantineArtWalk
Sponsors for the 2018 art events are the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Pirates Den, The Cove Restaurant, Bayside Marina, Casale al Mare, C&K Pyatt Photography Art (Connie Pyatt Photography), Beach Angel Photography, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC and Heather’s Feathers.