County offers classes in cardmaking

The Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation invites residents 15 years and older to start the new year by learning a new skill — card making.
Classes will be held one Saturday a month beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Lake Lenape East Park catering hall, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing. Classes also are scheduled for Feb. 16 and March 16.
Participants will make six cards, two each of three designs. No experience is necessary and all materials will be provided for an $18 fee per class, payable at registration.
For more information and to register contact Lori Pinto at lori@lollypoppaper.com. Registration for the Jan. 19 class is requested before Jan. 16.