COVID-19 Update from St. Thomas
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, in compliance with the governor’s order and our diocesan directive, has instituted the following changes to its operating routine.
All masses, both weekday and weekend, have been suspended. We recommend that you watch EWTN, the largest TV network in the world. You can watch the celebration of the mass and receive a “spiritual communion” by desiring to receive Jesus. This is in lieu of mass and communion in the church. Read the Bible or other spiritual books and pray the rosary. These are all powerful ways to stay in touch with God. This is not a time to do nothing. Organize your life well! At the top of your schedule should be prayer and concern for other people.
All previously scheduled events including the Tuesday Rosary and Stations of the Cross, as well as weddings, baptisms and funerals have been cancelled until further notice.
Confessions will be heard only by appointment. All surfaces in the Church building are being disinfected regularly.
The Parish Office is closed but you may call and leave a message if someone is in need of the anointing of the sick or for any other urgent needs. Someone will check the messages daily.
Private masses for our parishioners’ spiritual welfare and for containment of the virus are being offered daily by both Fr. Ed and Fr. Jose.
Check this paper for updates to these policies as the situation improves. May God bless everyone and keep you safe from this terrible illness.
Father Ed and the Office Staff
