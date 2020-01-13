CROPS Market in AC this Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — The CROPS Outdoor Market will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

The event will feature local goods and produce with music and fun for everyone.

All proceeds will go to support CROPS, a nonprofit, and initiatives across Atlantic County, including farmers markets, paid internships, community gardens, educational programs and Seed Scholarships for those interested in creating their own start up small business.

The market will feature: Conscious Cooks, Jim's Jam, The Ladle of Luv LLC and more.

The market will be in the yard at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, 133 S. Tennessee Ave.

If you’re interested in participating, send an email to cropsnj@gmail.com.

