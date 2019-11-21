MARGATE — Enjoy an afternoon of holiday fun with friends and neighbors and dance to seasonal music by Marilyn & the Monroes 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Katz Jewish Community Center Auditorium, 501 N. Jerome Ave.
Whether you like cha cha, swing, The Beatles or more, the three-piece band will perform some of your favorite holiday songs to dance and sing-along to including: Winter Wonderland, Jingle Bells, Dreidel Song and Auld Lang Syne as well as favorites from the music charts of the '50s, '60s and '70s. The event will include light refreshments.
This event is free to Village by the Shore and JCC members, and Holocaust survivors. Cost is $5 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, contact Tina Serota at 609-822-1109 or email tserota@jfsatlantic.org by Dec. 2.
The social is a wonderful event to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy time with your friends and neighbors.
