David Toma to headline 200 Club brunch

ATLANTIC CITY — The 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May Counties' 34th annual Memorial Service and Brunch is scheduled for noon Sunday, March 10, in the Tropicana Atlantic City Ballroom, with a Catholic Mass preceding the brunch at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church on Pacific Avenue.
After growing up in New Jersey, with 11 siblings, David Toma joined the U.S. Marine Corps, became a Marine boxing champ and was named Outstanding Marine at Parris Island boot camp.
Upon his discharge from the Marine Corps, and after a brief stint in minor league baseball, Toma joined the Newark Police Department, where he later became a detective on the vice, narcotic and gambling squad.
During his 21 years as a police officer, David made thousands of arrests, never once firing his gun. Throughout his law enforcement career, David was hospitalized numerous times, including injuries sustained from being shot and stabbed. He compiled an astounding conviction rate of better than 90 percent.
Working as a police officer and detective in Newark, Toma experienced first-hand the great struggle many people face with addictions to drugs and alcohol. With his passion to save lives, Toma became an outspoken crusader against drug and alcohol abuse, sharing his knowledge and experiences with various audiences.
Intrigued by his story, the ABC television network developed and aired a TV series based on Toma's life. The television series was called "Toma" and ran for one season. The series was remade as "Baretta.” That show starred actor Robert Blake and ran for six seasons.
Toma has also appeared on numerous radio and talk shows including The "Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" and "The Mike Douglas Show.”
Toma retired from the Newark police department and started to lecture full time all over the country in the mid-1970s. To date, Toma has given over 15,000 lectures, authored six bestsellers, and has reached millions with his message over the past 50 years.
David Toma has received numerous honorary PhDs., humanitarian awards and honors by some of the most prominent and influential organization and associations in the world, including the Four Chaplains Award given by the Vietnam Veterans of America and the White House. Toma was also nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.
In addition to the keynote speakers, the 200 Club will present Valor Awards to select first responders who have performed heroic acts above and beyond the call of duty. They are honored for facing imminent personal risk to his or her own life and performing impeccably to protect the public interest.
Also, at this year’s brunch, the club will award higher education scholarships to the children of active-duty, retired, disabled or deceased police, fire and rescue Personnel who work in Atlantic or Cape May counties.
Tickets for the brunch can be purchased online at 200clubofatlanticandcapemaycounties.org, by calling Sally or Melissa at 609-645-3800, or by emailing swapforrent@yahoo.com. All tickets are $40 and must be purchased by March 1.