High school seniors will have additional time to submit their applications for the Cooper Levenson Foundation scholarship. In light of the current closings mandated by the state, the foundation has extended the scholarship deadline to Friday, May 15.
"We believe that investing in the education of the next generation is one of the best ways to insure the continuous improvement of a community," said Chief Operating Officer Ken Calemmo. "We pride ourselves in being able to help high school seniors who demonstrate civic responsibility and academic achievement despite challenges."
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be planning to enroll as full-time students in an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university for the upcoming fall 2020 semester. Nominees must demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in the community and financial need.
Interested applicants will find a scholarship application on the Cooper Levenson website atbit.ly/CLscholarship.
To be considered for the scholarship award, students must complete the application in full with the required additional documents. Submissions must be received at the Cooper Levenson offices before 5 p.m. Friday, May 15 via mail or hand delivery. Send applications to Cooper Levenson Foundation Inc., Attn: Donna Vecere, Director of Marketing, 1125 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
For questions, contact Donna Vecere, dvecere@cooperlevenson.com or 609-572-7362.
