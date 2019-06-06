Dedication planned for Eternal Garden at Temple Beth Shalom

BRIGANTINE — Temple Beth Shalom has built a new garden area that is available to all. The area is on the West Brigantine Avenue side of the Temple, near the corner of West Brigantine Avenue and 45th Street.
The garden was created in honor of the visionaries who were instrumental in raising the funds to build the sanctuary, which is the current home of Temple Beth Shalom.
The garden will be formally dedicated 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Everyone is invited to attend the dedication and join the congregation for refreshments following the ceremony.
The keynote speaker at the dedication will be Jerry Cohen, son of Bernie Cohen, one of the members being recognized and a distinguished long-time resident of Brigantine. The other members recognized at the dedication will be Dr. Joseph Chaikin, Harry Cohen and Harry Marder.
The community is invited to join the congregation at the dedication and feel free to enjoy the garden at leisure.