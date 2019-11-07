MAYS LANDING — Brickworks Dental will be filled with veterans Saturday, Nov. 9, when dozens of volunteer dentists, assistants and hygienists will be treating the dental needs of our nation’s neglected veterans.
In the U.S., there are almost 23 million veterans and over 85 percent of them do not qualify for any kind of dental care through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Recent news has exposed the lack of care available to veterans. One former Navy dentist wants to change this.
Deryck Pham D.D.S., was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, serving a tour as a combat dentist during Operation Iraqi Freedom on the ground in the deserts of Iraq. After leaving the military and joining private practice, he has a new mission: to help his fellow veterans.
Seven years ago “Serving Those Who’ve Served,” a Veterans Smile Day, was born. It is a day when dentists can make a difference.
Pham and his team at the Veterans Smile Day Foundation work hard every year to recruit more offices to participate. Their goal is to one day have every veteran be able to have a dental home. During the Veterans Smile Weekend, hundreds of dental offices across the country open their doors to treat veterans at no cost. Everything from exams, fillings, cleanings and extractions are provided free of charge. Last year, Brickworks Dental treated over 120 veterans and provided over $60,000 in free dental services.
This year’s event will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Brickworks Dental in Mays Landing. For more information or appointments, call the office at 609-625-0505 or see VeteransSmileDay.org. Find all participating dental offices near you at veteransmileday.org/participating-dentists.
