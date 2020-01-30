EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — From expediting the court process to attending to educational needs, the support and oversight offered by Court Appointed Special Advocates make a world of difference to children in the foster care system.
To help CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties advocate for abused children in the community and in the courtroom, the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm supported the nonprofit organization with a donation during the firm’s “31 Days of Giving” holiday celebration.
“D’Arcy Johnson Day’s steadfast support is essential to our organization,” said Karen DeRosa, director of community development for CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. “Their donation this year and contributions over the past seven years ensure that we are able to recruit, train and support CASA volunteers who advocate for children living in foster care in our community.”
To raise additional funds to support its mission, CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties is holding a Go Blue for CASA Dress Down during the week of April 20 and a golf tournament and cocktail party on June 22.
For more information on CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, see AtlanticCapeCASA.org. For more information on the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.
