The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Don't fertilize seedlings right away, and start slowly

Question: I planted my seeds a couple of weeks ago in a standard potting soil. When should I start fertilizing them?

Answer: First you want to check to be sure you have not used a potting soil that contains fertilizer. If you have, they should not need anything. For the first few weeks your plants really only need water, warmth and light. They have enough nutrients within the seed to feed themselves up to when they develop their first set of true leaves.

When a seed first emerges from the soil, or potting mixture, it has a set of two leaves called cotyledons. The cotyledons are actually a part of the seed, and act as a food source for the sprouting seedling. During this time the seedling does not conduct photosynthesis. It gets all its food and nutrition from the cotyledons.

The next set of leaves will look very different from the first set. They look more like the mature leaves of the plant you are growing. This is your first set of true leaves. At this point the leaves will actually start photosynthesizing and you eventually will see the cotyledons wither and fall off. Recognizing these sets of leaves is especially important in transplanting. You do not want to transplant many different plants before they have at least their second set of true leaves.

Fertilizing becomes necessary only after the true leaves emerge, but you will want to start very slowly. Remember, these seedlings are small and do not require a high concentration of fertilizer. You want to start with a ¼ to ½ strength concentration, only fertilizing once a week. Over the course of a few weeks, as your plants begin to develop more true leaves, you can gradually increase the fertilizer concentration. Water them all other times with plain water. If you notice your plants becoming thin and spindly, and you are sure they are getting enough light, you may want to decrease the fertilization.

Spindly plants may also be a sign that they are not getting enough light, so make sure they are in a sunny window and consider giving them a little extra light during the day. However, keep in mind that plants need a period of darkness daily as well.

You can keep this schedule right up until your plants are ready to be transplanted outside.

***

Atlantic County Master Gardeners will be available to answer gardening questions and take samples for plant identification or diagnoses throughout the county this spring and summer:

Linwood Farmers Market: April 6, April 20 and May 11

ACUA Earth Day Festival: April 28. We will have Rutgers Tomato and Rutgers Pumpkin Habanero Plants to give away. Come early to be sure you get yours!

Ventnor City Farmers Market: June 7, July 19, Aug. 8

Brigantine Farmers Market: June 15, July 13

Galloway Green Market: June 27 and July 25

Brigantine Green Fest: Aug. 24

Annual Atlantic County Master Gardener Plant Sale and Community Education event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at the David C Wood 4-H Center, 3210 N.J. 50, Mays Landing. We will have a wide range of annuals, perennials, vegetable plants and native pollinator plants. We also have speakers throughout the day on various gardening topics. ACUA Master Composters, Rutgers Environmental Stewards, and 4-H groups will join us with demonstrations and information about their programs.

Do you have a gardening related question you would like answered here? Please forward your questions to Belinda Chester, Master Gardener Program Coordinator, Rutgers Cooperative Extension Office, 6260 Old Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. You can also submit questions at Rutgers-atlantic.org/garden or email them to currents@catamaran.com; please include “garden question” in the subject line.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

