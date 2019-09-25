Dozens of volunteers turned out on the last Saturday of summer, Sept. 21, to assist with a beach cleanup organized by Brigantine Clean Communities and the city's department of public works.
Brigantine Clean Communities is part of the state's Clean Communities Council, which oversees litter-abatement programs in all 21 New Jersey counties. The Brigantine branch was spearheaded by the late Pat Campitelli, whose son, Joe Campitelli, has been the program's volunteer chairman since his father died in 2005.
The event was tied into the Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., and its International Coastal Cleanup Day, a global effort established in Texas in 1986 to help preserve and protect the world's oceans and beaches.
Event volunteers included members of Brigantine civic organizations such as the Lions Club, Sons of Italy, True Spirit Coalition and Municipal Alliance, and the Barnegat Jr. Navy ROTC program. The Brigantine Department of Public Works also operated a commercial shredding truck to assist residents in disposing of sensitive documents free of charge.
“I couldn't be more honored to be your county executive when I look at this,” said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, addressing the sizable crowd before the beach cleanup began. “Thank you so very much for caring about our environment and for caring about our future.”
Levinson took part in a pre-cleanup awards ceremony on the 16th Street and Ocean Avenue parking lot. Honored for their longstanding contributions to the Clean Communities program were former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther, and Bill Mayer Jr., whose family business, Clam Daddy's, raises clams in an environmentally friendly hatchery in Brigantine's bays.
Also honored were two dynamic supporters of Brigantine Clean Communities who passed away in 2019 – Tom Milhous, president of the Brigantine Lions Club from 2016 until his death on Aug. 8; and Bill Hopf, who championed the Brigantine Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Drug and Alcohol Abuse.
Hopf, who died Feb. 8, was posthumously presented the Clean Communities Lighthouse Award, which his wife of 60 years, Alice, accepted on his behalf. Annamaria Milhous, Tom's wife of 51 years, accepted his award from Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson.
“Tom Milhous was instrumental in helping Brigantine Clean Communities get its tote-bag program started,” Campitelli said.
The tote-bag program has been significant in helping generate interest in Clean Communities' mission, which includes the promotion of reuse and recycling, said Campitelli.
“Without Tom, this program would not have been nearly as successful as it's been,” he said.
Levinson mentioned that Atlantic County has consistently been ranked the greenest county in the state by a study conducted at Kean University.
“That's something we're really, really proud about,” he said.
Guenther enlisted beach-cleanup help from several students in the Atlantic County Vocational School District, where he is the superintendent.
“Thank you to everyone who came out this morning,” Guenther said. “Without the great volunteers that we have each and every year, and the legacy that was started with Joe's father, Pat Campitelli, Brigantine wouldn't be as clean and as environmentally conscious as we are.”
PHOTOS 1 and 2
Alice Hopf is presented the Brigantine Clean Communities Lighthouse Award on behalf of her late husband, Bill. Presenting an Atlantic County certificate of recognition is Board of Freeholders member John Risley, far right. Also pictured is Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, second from right.
PHOTO 3
Members of the Brigantine Lions Club, in yellow vests, were on hand to honor their late President Tom Milhous, and to distribute reusable tote bags to help Brigantine Clean Communities promote recycling.
PHOTO 4
Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson expresses condolences to Annamaria Milhous for the loss of her husband last month, and to thank Tom Milhous for his years of dedication and volunteerism in Brigantine.
PHOTO 5
Former Brigantine Mayor Phil Guenther, left, thanks all who assisted in keeping the city and its beaches clean and environmentally stable. Also pictured is Brigantine Clean Communities Chairman Joe Campitelli.
PHOTO 6
The Brigantine Department of Public Works operated an industrial shredder to help residents dispose of sensitive documents free of charge.
PHOTO 7
Brigantine Clean Communities mascot Gulliver the Seagull made a special-guest appearance Saturday.
PHOTOS 8 and 9
The Atlantic City Aquarium traveling touch tank showed participants the kinds of sea creatures their cleanup efforts will be helping to save.
PHOTOS 10 and 11
Members of the Barnegat Jr. Navy ROTC program, under the leadership of Brigantine resident Jim Mackey, helped in the cleanup.
PHOTO 12
Environmentally conscious residents of all ages participated in Saturday's beach sweep.
PHOTOS 13 to 21
Dozens of residents showed their concern for the environment by helping in Saturday's beach cleanup in Brigantine.
