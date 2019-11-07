SOMERS POINT — “Back on Bay Avenue” is a new series presented by Tony Mart’s at the Gateway Playhouse. Meant to bring the excitement of the AtlantiCare Concerts on the Beach to Somers Point year-round, the series features live musical performances, beginning with “Eagles Country” a 2-hour-plus tribute to the most popular recording artists of our time, The Eagles, and famous songs recorded by individual stars associated with the Eagles, including Linda Ronstadt, Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Vince Gill and Glenn Frey.
In addition to the live performances in the acoustically excellent Gateway Playhouse, the event will include extensive tastings of craft beer and a diverse array of wines donated by Circle Liquor Store for the benefit of Lawson's Pride, the first of several community service organizations who will benefit from the proceeds of these events.
As always, the wine tasting will feature a phenomenal selection of wines selected by Circle Liquor wine master Chester Malloy, including sparkling wine, West Coast Chardonnay and Pinot Noir as well as international wines.
The five craft beers and microbrews will include seasonal fall brews as well as special limited selections perfect for enjoyment on a crisp fall evening.
The party starts at 6 p.m. with tastings and the concert begins at 7 p.m. for more than two hours of performances by the Tony Mart Allstars, including “The Voice of Hawkins Road” Brian Conover, Rich “Megahurtz” Kurtz, Jimmy "Old-School” Glenn, Brian “Coconutz” Varhelyi, “Big Bob” Ernano, Dan Burke and Rosie O'Reilly.
Tickets can be reserved by making a donation of $25 and contacting the Gateway Playhouse. Based on availability, tickets may be available at the door.
Following this inaugural concert event, shows will be scheduled in the early months of 2020 as Tony Mart's and Gateway Playhouse "Let the Good Times Roll” in Somers Point!
