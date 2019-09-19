Want easy, good-looking hair? Let’s talk good haircut. A solid haircut should work with your hair’s natural tendencies and look good no matter how much time you have or do not have to spend on styling it. It should make hair maintenance a breeze regardless of amount of hair on your head or texture. Finding a perfect cut may take some tweaking, so have patience with yourself and your stylist — every head of hair is unique and often changes with the season and with age. Depending on the natural state of your hair, its tendencies, and hair satisfaction (how much you like your own hair), styling even the best cut may take some product application and some management skill. Or, if you are one of the fortunate, you may need only to towel dry and go!
For women, the 2019 haircut trend is still based on the ever-classic bob, but with way more texture and versatility. It is so much less serious than all that long hair we’ve been seeing and way more flirty and fun! It’s being called a “shaggy lob” — we like to refer to it as Fall Freedom!
Shaggy lobs load tons of texture into the classic one length bob shape. Texture and layers are flattering to every face shape. We are seeing this cut trending in lengths from chin to collarbone with loads of layers and texture that gives the cut that French girl chic: less styled, no fuss, and that “yes, I woke up like this aren’t I adorable?” appeal.
So get ready for much less length. Fall is a great time for a chop. You won’t miss all that damaged hair from the sun and fun of summer. Even the shortest of pixies are heavy on “shaggadelic” texture.
As for styling: work With your own texture not against it. Get some great products to add to your fall hair wardrobe and have some fun creating some great looks. Not sure how to make it work? Schedule a styling session with your favorite hairstylist — we love helping you look great with less effort.
OOH Baby Bangs! Let’s not overlook the baby or mini bang. Bangs are in and always classic. But we’re seeing a much less heavy bang fringe making its way in for this season. Again, heavy on texture, flirty, easily repurposed with a few hair products or accessories to wisk them out of the way. A few clips or pins are a great fix for bangs when those gales of November come early. (If you know this reference, we are now best buds.)
GUYS! We have not overlooked you this season! Go as short as you like or as long as you dare. Short? Keep the top to just about comb to finger length with added texture to give it a messy "grown out buzz" look. This haircut is not meant to look perfect and likely won't need to be heavily shaped up. Fan of LONGER locks? Go as long as you’d like on top and as low as you dare on the sides ... even faded to skin. (Or not) The whole trend is no perfect coif. Keep it slightly unkempt, undone and a bit messy. It is the new look, no matter your age or hair texture. If you just feel the need to tame things a bit more, opt for a matte texturing cream or pomade as opposed to gel to keep it looking low-maintenance and still modern.
More of a high maintenance kinda guy? Go for the pompadour, which is still on trend, but keep that a bit messy too — not the perfect Elvis slicked pomp, more like Elvis after a breezy fall walk on the boards. A bit “all shook up” if you will! OCD with your short style? Just a little less than perfection when it comes to styling that perfectly on-point cut with the hard part, and you’ll be turning some heads!
