A partnership between the city's Community Education and Recreation department and WOLF Fitness could serve as a case study in resourcefulness when original intentions do not go quite as planned.
Brigantine's Community Wellness Program began in March 2019 when funds originally earmarked for youth sports programs ran into a wall of bureaucratic red tape. As an alternative, the city established the wellness program, under the guidance of Deputy Mayor Vince Sera, to allow all full- and part-time Brigantine residents age 60 and older to join WOLF Fitness for $15 per month, when they sign up for each monthly session.
“The city has a recreation trust fund, which was set up originally to fund youth sports on the island,” Sera explained. “We actually used the (summertime Brigantine) Triathlon to raise money to go into the trust fund, but the fund was structured in such a way that did not allow us to use it for youth sports.
“It was really, really restrictive, according to the way the state of New Jersey allows you to take money out of it, and we wound up putting money into an account that just sat there,” Sera added. “Since the intent was to spend the money on the community, we came up with the idea for the Community Wellness Program, and it met the criteria for the state in how we could spend it.”
Sera stressed that the funds were raised from special events and CER programming, not taxpayer money, but he and his fellow city council members wanted all senior residents — full and part-time Brigantine residents age 60 and over – to enjoy the benefits of the wellness program.
“That's one of the big things that people are happy about — that this is not funded by taxpayer money, but rather money generated through the triathlon and some of the CER programs,” he said. “Something that was a little different too was that we opened this up to all full- and part-time residents, the theory there being that if you're a taxpayer in Brigantine, then you should benefit from the programs that we offer regardless of whether you live here full time or not. So a lot of the part-timers were really excited about that.”
The overall popularity of the wellness program far exceeded what the city was expecting. The program is divided into four sessions that require participants to sign up monthly at the Community Center's CER office. Each session is capped at 122 participants and sell out on a regular basis, often within hours.
“You have to sign up each time, and sometimes there's this line that forms from the CER office down the sidewalk,” said program participant Jeanne DiCecco. “It's so funny — it looks like a bunch of geriatric people waiting to buy rock-concert tickets.”
The current session is closed. The second session will run April 1 through May 30, and sign-ups start Saturday, March 7, at the Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. The program takes a summer hiatus and resumes with Session 3 during September and October. The final session of the year covers November and December.
“The program allows all-access to WOLF Fitness equipment, classes and programming for $15 per month per session,” Sera said. “(WOLF co-owner Tony Saxby) actually works with different groups and sets up times for them to come in so that he can teach them how to use the various equipment properly. He puts together kind of a generic workout program for people to come in and see what is offered, and then helps them work through it. It's been a really good partnership.”
Sera said that the money in the fund — which essentially bridges the difference between the discounted rate and standard membership rate — will cover the rest of 2020, but if the wellness program is to continue beyond that, alternative financing will have to be found.
“We're making some changes to make sure that the money is able to go toward what it was originally intended for — the youth sports,” Sera said. “We've been trying to make this adjustment for about a year, and we think we're at a point where we're able to move forward. We want to meet with the heads of the various youth programs to be funded, and let them know of the changes going on. Those meetings will be happening in the next four or five weeks.”
Meanwhile, Saxby — who opened WOLF (an acronym for Work Out Live Fierce) with his fiancee Trisha Muni in mid-2018 — has been working on finding grant funding that will keep the senior fitness program operating indefinitely. Muni and Saxby combine for about 25 years in the fitness business, most of that prior to their relocating to Brigantine.
“We reached out to a few grant people I know from previous experience, trying to source which grants target the 60-and-over community that the program is based on,” Saxby said. “Once we have those identified, Vince is going to sit me down with the city's underwriter and work out the details.
“There's thousands of grants out there, but they have to be written in such a way that it impacts a certain genre of people — in this case our 60-and-older community — and we have to show them what our overhead-per-person costs are,” he added. “That's how those grants have to be organized. They're very specific, and that's what we're working on now.”
For those 60-and-over folks who fall outside the session cutoff on any particular month, Saxby lowered the senior monthly membership to $25 per person — the same as the rate for students — which will still allow him to meet his own operating expenses.
“We've had similar programs at another facility I've owned, and we literally had the same sort of outcome, with way more people showing up at the gates than what we were expecting,” he said. “But that's what this space is here for — it's here to be used to help people live healthier lives.
“Hey, fixed incomes are a real thing, but we'll do whatever it takes to keep this thing going. I think this is an amazing program.”
Saxby conveyed the lion's share of the credit for getting the program off the ground to Sera.
“It was in his head prior to us even existing in this space,” Saxby said. “We just happened to have a gym to use for the genesis of the wellness program. We've done it before, so we knew that it would work, and there was a feeling-out process between us and Vince to make sure that we were the people to try to make this work.
“But Vince is the guy behind it,” he added. “He seems fine with sharing the credit with other people, but I'll tell you that he's the guy who really pushed to make this happen.”
Saxby said that in the year or so since the program started, he has heard plenty of positive feedback.
“There was one woman who had terrible tremors, and since she started training she said her tremors decreased by about 70 percent,” Saxby said. “We've have people whose doctors have said 'I'm not sure what you're doing, but your numbers are a lot better than they were last month' — that sort of thing.”
Sera said he has been hearing similar sentiments.
“Sometimes joining a gym can be cost prohibitive for seniors, and this not only let's them join at an affordable rate, it is being handled by people who can provide the right kind of direction,” Sera said.
“If we can get that grant and keep the wellness program going permanently, it would be a win-win for everybody.”
