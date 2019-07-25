The Egg Harbor City branch of ACLS hosted a visit from the Cape May County Park & Zoo on Saturday, July 13, for all ages. Approximately 30 children and their parents attended the interactive animal presentation and learned about the importance of conservation.
Egg Harbor City branch of ACLS photos "Zoo to You" event
Tyler Osborne-Lomax
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
35 yrs experience. No repairs too small. 24/7 Emergency Service. Free estimates. Fully licen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today