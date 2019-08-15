Some amazing bands have already graced the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the Somers Point beach this season. With the first couple of not squelching hot days and cooler nights upon us, the music offering in both locations are as hot as ever.
The Tony Mart Tribute Fest will present an unprecedented eight tribute concerts spread across the free Somers Point and Mardi Gras AC Concert Series over the next four weeks.
First up, on Friday, Aug. 16, Bonerama will perform its new tribute to Led Zeppelin on the beach in Somers Point. I have been spinning tracks from this album since it first hit the new music rack at WLFR 91.7 FM. The Zeppelin cover tunes will be complemented by a funky set of New Orleans party music.
Next, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, following the Atlantic City Airshow, Mardi Gras AC will presents Bobby T‘s Tribute to Johnny Winter. Then, two-time Grammy-award winner Terrance Simien will perform his Zydeco Experience of world music and Caribbean sounds.
After the cancellation of the Allman-Betts Band, the new Aug. 23 Friday night concert in Somers Point will not disappoint music lovers that want a taste of the celebration of the music of Woodstock during the 50th anniversary year. The sounds of 1969 will be coming to the Somers Point Beach with a Tribute to Woodstock 50 starring one of the greatest guitarists in the world as Stanley Jordan, performs his Tribute to Jimi Hendrix. Jordan has enjoyed an acclaimed career with four 4 Grammy nominations and a number one album on the Downbeat Charts. In addition to the ninety minute tribute to Hendrix, the show will include the Hawkins Road / Coconutz Super Group performance of music by Crosby Stills and Nash, Santana, Janis Joplin and more classic Woodstock songs.
On Aug. 28, back on the A.C. Boardwalk, one of the hottest off-Broadway rock 'n' roll performers in the New York region, Remember Jones, will perform. The band’s twelve piece high-energy classic soul sets include tributes to Queen, Joe Cocker and Leon Russell. The music of Remember Jones is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Also that evening, one of the finest Beatles tribute bands in the world, the Weeklings, will perform with their star Glen Burtnik. Burtnik originally performed on Broadway in Beatlemania and in recordings and performances with the Electric Light Orchestra and Styx.
The tribute concerts wrap up on Aug. 30 on the Beach in Somers Point, when the Chicago tribute band Beginnings will perform a two-hour-plus tribute to one of America’s most popular horn-driven rock bands.
So Listen Up! from the ocean breezes and steps from the beach at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City to the beautiful bay views and activated Bayfront on the Beach in Somers Point, the Summer of Music continues for those who love live music. The offerings are free to attend and the musical vibes are freeing as well.
Catch eight concerts featuring some of the greatest, most popular sounds in the history of music. A.C. Boardwalk start times are 8 p.m. Wednesday nights with the Somers Point Beach concerts starting at 7 p.m. Friday nights. I will see you by the sand and the speakers!