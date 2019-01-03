Eighth annual Temple Beth Shalom to hold Tu B’ Shevat Seder and Shabbat Dinner

Tu B’Shevat is the New Year for the trees. It is popularly celebrated by the eating of various fruits and nuts, especially those connected with the land of Israel. Today in Israel, the day is celebrated as an Arbor Day, with tree-planting by school children and adults alike.
People are invited to attend the eighth annual Temple Beth Shalom Tu B’ Shevat Seder and Shabbat Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.
Participants will celebrate the renewal of life in Israel as they drink, eat and merrily welcome the holiday and Shabbat. Jews from all over the country and world will be partnering with the Jewish National Fund to make this a particularly special evening.
A delicious will be served, catered by Seashore Gardens, and the cost is $25 per person.
Temple Beth Shalom is at 4419 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine. Reservations are required and you may call the office at 609-266-0403 or send an email to office@seashul.org no later than Jan. 15 to make your reservation.